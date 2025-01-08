Anonymous Patriots Players Sound off on Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots fired Jerod Mayo immediately after the regular season concluded, and while some were surprised about the timing of the decision, it seems like it was a long time coming.
While some Patriots players spoke out in support of Mayo against backlash throughout the second half of the season, it's becoming evident that New England's locker room did not exactly give him a ringing endorsement at any point.
As a matter of fact, an anonymous Pats player has revealed that the team had lost faith in Mayo before the 2024 campaign even began.
“I lost faith we were headed in the right direction,” a veteran told Mike Giardi on the Boston Sports Journal.
When asked when he had lost faith, the player said "in the spring," indicating that Mayo had lost trust in his group even before training camp.
"Felt like he — they — were making it up as they went along," the player added. "It was amazing how one day it would be this and then the next, something completely different.'”
The Patriots went just 4-13 in Mayo's lone season at the helm. Outside of quarterback Drake Maye, there was really nothing to get excited about at any point of the year.
Yes, Mayo was handed an awful roster, but he also did a poor job in just about every area. He threw his players under the bus, he made strange in-game decisions and he failed to adjust over the coues of the 17-game campaign.
“It became more about looking myself in the mirror and the guys in my room and huddle and saying ‘I’m leaving it out here for you.’ Because I never believed we had an edge [in coaching],” another veteran said.
It's hard to believe that this has happened to a franchise that has won six Super Bowl championships since the turn of the century, but nevertheless, here we are.
