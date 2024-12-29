Patriots Defender Blasts Fans for Jerod Mayo Chants
The New England Patriots were absolutely embarrassed by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, falling by a score of 40-7.
There was absolutely nothing pretty about this game for the Patriots, and the loss has once again made Jerod Mayo's job security a topic of discussion.
During the game, New England fans chanted "fire Mayo!" as they watched their team get shellacked, but afterward, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux came to the defense of the first-year head coach.
“I know we don’t tank around here. We still want to win football games, but the ‘Fire Mayo’ chants is just ridiculous," Godchaux said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. "The guy’s first season, it’s not going to be golden. We didn’t expect to win the Super Bowl this year. I get it, nobody wants to be (3-13), but the ‘Fire Mayo’ chants is just ridiculous.”
This certainly isn't the first time fans have called for Mayo's job, and it probably won't be the last.
It may only be Mayo's debut campaign, but it has been littered with strange in-game decisions and rather head-scratching postgame remarks. He has also thrown others under the bus multiple times throughout the season.
But in Mayo's defense, he wasn't exactly handed an elite roster heading into 2024. The Pats have glaring issues on both sides of the ball, and no one was expected them to even remotely compete for a playoff spot this season.
That being said, fans do have a right to be upset, which Godchaux acknowledged. Outside of some impressive play from rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots have shown little to no growth this season and are now guaranteed to finish no better than they did in 2023 when they went 4-13.
