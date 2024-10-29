Bill Belichick Reacts to Patriots Trading Josh Uche
The New England Patriots made the decision to trade pass-rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Uche was expected to be moved, but the Chiefs getting richer is not something that most NFL fans like to see happen.
In return, the Patriots were only able to get a 2026 sixth-round pick. That isn't much at all.
Uche has shown flashes of being a very good pass-rusher throughout his career. He has played in 58 games throughout his four and a half year career with New England. In those games, he has racked up 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 76 total tackles.
At 26 years old, the sky is the limit for Uche if he gets a big and consistent role within a defense. The Kansas City defensive scheme is one of the best in football and should suit him well.
Following the trade, legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke out with his reaction to the move. He loves the trade for the Chiefs, but didn't love how little New England got in return for him.
"The Chiefs really didn't give up anything for Josh Uche and he's a really good pass rusher," Belichick said. "He'll have a lot of opportunities to rush with Kansas City and I think it's a great addition for the Chiefs."
Why did New England make the move for such a cheap return? Quite simply, Uche was not in their long-term plans and he was on an expiring deal. The Patriots either had to trade him for what they could get or lose him for nothing in the offseason.
Obviously, getting something in return is always the right business choice.
Throughout his time with New England, Uche could never carve out a consistent role for himself. He showed flashes of big-time potential, but it never translated with his role.
Being traded to a Super Bowl favorite is likely a welcome situation for Uche. He'll join a defense that could use more pass-rushing and will have a chance to make a huge impact as Kansas City looks to three-peat as champions.
For the Patriots, they move on from a piece that just didn't fit and add an extra draft asset for the future.
