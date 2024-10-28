Patriots Urged to Pursue Intriguing WR
The New England Patriots ended pulling off a win over the New York Jets on their final drive of the game.
On a fourth down play that decided the game, Rhamondre Stevenson was able to score a touchdown and the Patriots converted their two-point conversion attempt to win by a final score of 25-22.
It was a shocking upset win, to say the least, and one that has brought some energy back to the franchise.
Unfortunately, New England lost rookie quarterback Drake Maye to a concussion. Hopefully, he won't be forced to miss any time moving forward with the concussion.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, the Patriots could still use some help. At the wide receiver position, they have a few players who could be traded and could still use more production.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has urged New England to consider pursuing an intriguing wide receiver option. That wide receiver is Terrace Marshall Jr., who is currently on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.
"The former second-round pick didn't work out in Carolina, but that could be chalked up to the general instability of that franchise. He was recently released by San Francisco, but Kyle Shanahan isn't known for his patience with receivers. The Patriots are the kind of team that should give him one last shot to show he can make it in the league," they wrote.
Marshall was originally the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, he hasn't shown anything that made that pick worthwhile.
In his three years with the Carolina Panthers, Marshall ended up catching 64 passes for 767 yards and a touchdown. He has not played a game so far this season.
At just 24 years old, Marshall still has time to turn his career around. He simply needs a role and the opportunity. The Patriots should absolutely consider giving him that chance.
New England has the rest of the season to develop and try to find talent for the future. Signing Marshall and giving him a shot would make a lot of sense. If it works out, they could end up having an option for the future.
