Patriots HC Sidesteps Question About Mysterious Roster Move
The New England Patriots posted an impressive win over the New York Jets this past Sunday, and they did it without the services of edge rusher Josh Uche.
Uche was scratched for the game, which prompted suspicion given that his name has been mentioned in recent trade speculation.
However, when asked about the subject, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo did not offer much of a response.
“It was just a healthy scratch,” Mayo said, via the Patriots' official X account. “(We put) the best team out there that we think gives us the best chance to win.”
Apparently, Mayo did not feel that Uche was a part of that in Week 8...or New England really is withholding him in the event of a trade.
To be fair, Uche is not an every-down player. He is a pass-rush specialist and has only played in 35 percent of the Pats' defensive snaps in the games he has played this season.
But benching him entirely is just strange.
The Patriots evidently have an asking price for Uche, which indicates that the team is absolutely willing to move him if the right return comes along.
Uche, who played his collegiate football at the University of Michigan, was selected by New England in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
After a couple of rather unproductive seasons to begin his career, Uche broke out in 2022, racking up 27 tackles, 11.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
The 26-year-old appeared to be an ascending player, but last year, he disappointed with just 15 tackles and three sacks in 15 games.
The Pats re-signed Uche to a one-year deal during the offseason, but he has managed to log only 13 tackles and a couple of sacks thus far in 2024.
