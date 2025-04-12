Bill Belichick Slams 'The Patriots Way' in New Book
During Bill Belichick's 24-year tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots, the term "The Patriot Way" became synonymous with the franchise.
After all, the Patriots won six Super Bowl championships throughout Belichick's reign, so they must have been doing something differently than the other 31 NFL organizations, right?
Well, Belichick seems to think the moniker was greatly exaggerated, and in his new book "The Art of Winning," he went as far to say that "The Patriot Way" never actually existed.
"Someone came up with the phrase, ‘The Patriot Way,'" Belichick wrote. "I think they made some money off it. Good for them. Here’s something you should know: The Patriot Way does not exist."
Belichick's remark definitely appeared to be a shot at owner Robert Kraft, with whom Belichick does not exactly have a great relationship.
Kraft parted ways with the 72-year-old following the 2023 NFL campaign in which New England went just 4-13, marking its worst finish in over two decades.
After spending much of the 2024 season serving as a commentator, Belichick proceeded to accept a job as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, where he will hope to uplift a football program that has not exactly been prioritized in Chapel Hill.
Is it possible that Belichick can take everything he learned with the Pats and apply it to forge a successful run at North Carolina? It remains to be seen, but one thing seems to be certain: Belichick won't ever be mentioning "The Patriot Way" to his Tar Heels players.
The Patriots not only captured six Super Bowls during the Belichick era, but they also made nine Super Bowl appearances while winning 17 AFC East division titles. That included a run of 11 straight division crowns between 2009 and 2019.
