Bill Belichick’s Son Leaving Patriots Coaching Staff
The New England Patriots have had some major changes within their coaching staff since the arrival of Mike Vrabel, and that trend continues with their latest departure from the sidelines.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, safeties coach Brian Belichick, the son of Bill Belichick, is moving on from the Patriots. Belichick has been New England's safeties coach since 2020 and will now part ways after close to a decade with the franchise.
Brian Belichick has been on the Patriots staff for some time, coming on in 2016 as a scouting assistant. He then became a defensive coaching assistant from 2017 to 2019 on Belichick's staff before elevating to his role as the safeties coach where he stood for four seasons.
Even after Bill Belichick's departure from New England, Brian stood as one of the few coaches to hang on for the Jerod Mayo era, but will now move on elsewhere. Now with his father taking the reigns at North Carolina alongside his other son and former Patriots coach, Steve Belichick, the whispers will inevitably start revolving around Brian being the next to join him in Chapel Hill.
The Patriots have been diligent in cleaning house from last season's staff, ridding of most offensive and defensive coordinators and assistants upon the addition of Vrabel. Belichick now adds to the extensive list of exits as New England attempts to correct course after another bleak 4-13 campaign.
