Bill O'Brien Shuts Down Patriots, Bill Belichick Hiring Rumors
It's being reported that one New England Patriots report got it wrong.
On Sept. 5, a report was released that Bill Belichick — now with North Carolina — and various details surrounding his final year with the Patriots. The story also detailed Belichick's actions against the Patriots since his departure. And while the report got a lot of details correct, apparently he got one key detail he included wrong.
"According to multiple sources, Belichick became upset when Kraft told him he couldn’t retain Matt Patricia as offensive coordinator following a disastrous 2022 season," masslive.com wrote. "Instead, the Patriots hired veteran offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. If Belichick had his way, Patricia would’ve been retained."
However, O'Brien himself has since chimed in on the matter on Thursday's edition of The Greg Hill Show, O'Brien clarified that Belichick was — in fact — the one who hired him.
"I was hired by Bill," O'Brien said. "I mean Bill called me, I was at Alabama, we had just won the Sugar Bowl and I was contacted by Bill. I talked to Coach Saban and I went back to New England ... I don't know where Mark Daniels got that information but I was there."
O'Brien and Belichick had a strong relationship while they were under the same franchise. O'Brien joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant back in 2007 and quickly moved up the latter. He was promoted to wide receivers in 2008, quarterbacks in 2009-20 and then offensive coordinator in 2011.
After 2011, O’Brien left to become head coach at Penn State and eventually found his way back with the Pats. This was in 2023, and was the hiring incident referenced by Daniels. O'Brien was rehired as offensive coordinator at the time after a rough former season with the Patriots' offense.
Regardless, the Belichick era is now over for the New England franchise and O'Brien has since moved on to being the head coach over at Boston College.
BC and the Tar Heels currently have 1-1 records ahead of Week 3 of the college football season. Belichick has recently also banned Patriots scouts from UNC facilities, despite Pats' new head coach Mike Vrabel saying Belichick remains welcome in New England.
