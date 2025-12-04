Bill Belichick Sends Surprising Message After Patriots HOF News

New England Patriots legends Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are officially finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the former coach had a surprisingly kind response for the current owner.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have been named Contributor and Coach finalists for the @ProfootballHOF Class of 2026! pic.twitter.com/I6DOypp10g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2025

"To be in this position is extremely humbling," Belichick wrote on Instagram. "I am honored to be named the Coaching Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Thank you to the Selection Committee and the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

"I am thankful for the organizations and thousands of players and coaches that I worked with for my 49 years in the NFL. This is a cherishable reflection of all of my teammates throughout my NFL career."

"Congratulations to the other finalists Roger Craig, Kenny Anderson, L.C. Greenwood, and of course, Robert Kraft."

"I hope to see all of the deserving Patriots selected this year."

The Bill Belichick & Robert Kraft Beef

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shakes hands with head coach Mike Vrabel before the game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Belichick and Kraft have been feuding for some time, as the two parted ways in 2024 and have since fallen out of favor with one another. At the time, the duo described the end of their working relationship as a mutual decision, but Kraft since described it as a firing.

The two Patriots legends led the team during the Tom Brady dynasty era, and their concurrent Hall of Fame nods appear to be putting at least Belichick in a generous spirit.

At the outset of the North Carolina Tar Heels season, where Belichick has returned to coaching, Belichick banned Patriots scouts from visiting the team. When asked about the controversial ban, Belichick's response suggested that it was retaliatory.

“It’s clear I’m not welcome there around their facility. And so they’re not welcome at ours,” Belichick said back in September, via The Athletic.

Belichick was not formally banned from Gillette Stadium after parting ways with the Patriots.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In another gesture of good will, however, also in September (when the Patriots erected a statue of Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium), Kraft noted that he looks forward to erecting a statue of Belichick for his contributions to that era.

"When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching," Kraft said, via CBS News. "When Bill's coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy."

It seems both parties are softening toward each other with the benefit of time.

Three NFL teams are rumored to be interested in having Belichick back to coach in the NFL. His controversial personal life and football record since leaving the Patriots have cast a shadow on his legacy, but the 73-year-old coach is showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

