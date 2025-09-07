Bill Belichick Reveals Reason Behind Patriots Scouts Ban
The college football and NFL worlds finally have an answer as to why Bill Belichick has banned New England Patriots scouts from attending UNC practices.
NFL scouts have reportedly had a tough time in general when it comes to dealing with North Carolina in its new era under the former Patriots' head coach. Scouts have faced obstacles when it comes to scouting UNC players — and now it had been confirmed via previous reporting that Belichick has banned Patriots scouts from attending his practices.
The original decision was made available to the public following Belichick's season opening debut with the Tar Heels in a disastrous 48-14 loss to TCU, which took place at UNC's own Chapel Hill, N.C..
However, the former Patriots head coach was able to turn things around in Week 2 for the Tar Heels, capturing a 20-3 win on the road against Charlotte. During his postgame media availability, Belichick was asked about his reasoning behind the previously mentions Pats' scouts ban.
“It’s clear I’m not welcome around their facility," Belichick said on Friday night. "So they aren’t welcome at ours. It’s pretty simple.”
Belichick's Trouble with NFL Scouts So Far
Belichick's trouble with scouts has been reported as early as the UNC season opener against TCU, with Pete Thamel of ESPN noting that NFL talent evaluators came mostly and/or strictly to watch TCU.
There were over 20 NFL scouts from 14 teams at the matchup against the Horned Frogs, but that they simply didn't have a lot of talent to scout on the UNC roster, as reported by Thamel.
Throughout the game against the Horned Frogs and even beforehand, Belichick had taken restrictive actions against the NFL scouts — providing them with a blank depth chart that only listed positions.
However, he released what North Carolina called an "unofficial depth chart" ahead of Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Belichick has been known to be very curt with media and disclosed as little as possible even throughout his career as an NFL coach. It doesn’t appear as if anything has changed or will change as he gets off on his collegiate coaching career.
However, UNC's cornerbacks Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen are projected to hear their names called for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft; these two players can only hope that Belichick's actions with New England scouts in particular don't have any negative repercussions for a future career in the league.
