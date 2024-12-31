Bills Get Massive QB Update Ahead of Patriots Game
The New England Patriots will be facing the Buffalo Bills in their season finale this Sunday with the No. 1 overall pick hanging in the balance.
Currently, the Patriots hold the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a win over the Bills would likely doom them heading into April.
So, everyone wants to know: what is the status of Josh Allen?
Buffalo already has the AFC's No. 2 seed locked up, so there really is no reason for the team to play its starters. However, Allen does have a consecutive starts streak going, so it's looking like the MVP candidate will touch the field in Week 18.
The question is, for how long?
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has revealed the club's plans for Allen heading into the matchup.
“One of the things that we know is very, very important to (Allen) is his consecutive starts streak, if you will, and it’s important to him for a great reason,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “He wants to be out there with his teammates and so he will be out there for a very, very short-lived amount of time and then he’ll be off rather quickly there.”
So, basically, New England won't see a whole lot of Allen this weekend. He might just take the field for one snap before giving way to Mitchell Trubisky.
That isn't exactly great news for Pats fans, who are certainly hoping that their team will lose on Sunday in order to preserve the No. 1 selection.
There has even be some chatter that the Patriots could potentially rest Drake Maye against Buffalo, which would absolutely make sense.
We'll see if New England embraces the tank as the 2024 campaign comes to a close.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!