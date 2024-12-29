Patriots Jump Giants for First Pick in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots ended up losing in Week 17 in blowout fashion. However, that isn't the worst thing in the world for the team's future.
Entering Week 17, the Patriots held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and getting some help from the New York Giants who ended up winning this week, New England now holds the No. 1 overall pick entering the final week of the season.
Next week, the Patriots will face off against the Buffalo Bills at home. It is widely expected that the Bills will rest their starters after clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC this week.
Should they end up losing to Buffalo, New England would lock up the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.
Unfortunately, there is a very good chance that the Patriots will compete to win and could spoil their chances in the draft. Even if they didn't keep the pick, they could trade it for a massive haul which would improve their future outlook in a huge way.
Looking at the future of the franchsie, New England has a lot to be excited about.
Drake Maye is already showing signs of being a superstar caliber quarterback. He has completely exceeded expectations all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Around him, the Patriots have a few quality young pieces.
Heading into the offseason, New England will have great draft capital to work with. They will also have a ton of cap space to spend to bring more talent onboard.
It will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for the Patriots.
Before all of that, there is one game left to decide where New England will land in the 2025 draft order. In an ideal world, the Patriots will have the No. 1 overall pick, which would open up a multitude of options.
