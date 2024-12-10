Joe Burrow Could Spoil Patriots' Free Agency Plans
The New England Patriots are almost certainly planning a pursuit of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in free agency. The Patriots haven't outright said so, but, I mean, come on; it's pretty much common knowledge at this point.
New England is slated to have ample cap space heading into 2025, and it has a gaping hole in its receiving corps. Higgins will arguably be the most highly-coveted receiver on the open market, so a union between both sides makes sense.
But not if Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can stop it.
While the general consensus is that Higgins will be departing Cincinnati in March, Burrow seems to think there is still a great chance for the wide out to return to the Bengals.
"Those discussions are ongoing," Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I'm confident that I think we're going to do what it takes to bring Tee back."
Not only that, but Burrow said he is personally going to get involved in the process to try and ensure that his friend re-ups in Cincy.
"I know that I'm going to do what it takes to get him back and so is he," added Burrow. "We've had those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions. But I think we're excited about that opportunity."
Higgins has spent the first five years of his career with the Bengals and has a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt.
In eight appearances this season, the 25-year-old has logged 45 catches for 581 yards and five touchdowns.
Due to the presence of Ja'Marr Chase in each of his last four years in Cincinnati, Higgins has never really gotten the chance to be a No. 1 receiver, but he would certainly get that opportunity with the Pats.
We'll see if that—and a whole lot of money—is enough to lure Higgins to Foxborough.
