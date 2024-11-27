Insider Reveals Who Patriots Are Calling First for WR
The New England Patriots are slated to have a ton of cap room going into the offseason, which is great news considering they have a lot of holes to fill.
One of the Patriots' primary needs will be at wide receiver, considering that New England probably has the worst group of receivers in the NFL.
There will be a number of intriguing wide outs available on the free-agent market, but during a recent episode of Pro Football Focus' NFL Stock Exchange podcast, Connor Rogers revealed who he feels New England's top priority will be in March.
"You would think their first phone call would be to Tee Higgins," Rogers said. "You almost think Tee Higgins has been calling them."
The Pats have been incessantly linked to Higgins, so this isn't too surprising.
Higgins is not expected to re-sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, so he will be one of the top receivers out there in a few months.
The 25-year-old has been plagued by injuries this season, appearing in just six games and logging 38 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns.
Higgins, who played his collegiate football at Clemson, was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022, but much like this season, he was limited due to injuries last year, participating in just 12 games and finishing with 42 receptions for 656 yards and five scores.
When healthy, though, there is no question that Higgins is a dynamic pass-catcher, and it would be interesting to see how he fares in an offense where he is the clear No. 1. Remember: over the last three seasons, he has been Option B to Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati.
Higgins could be just what Drake Maye needs in Foxborough.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!