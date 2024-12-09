Patriots Get Much Needed O-Line Help
The New England Patriots have had major issues on the offensive line all season long. They have been unable to play consistently and different players have continually rotated in and out of the lineup.
Heading into the offseason, adding more offensive line talent is expected to be a major priority.
With that being said, the Patriots are about to get some much-needed offensive line help heading into Week 15.
According to a report form Mike Reiss of ESPN, Caedan Wallace will return to practice today for the first time since he was rolled up on in Week 4. He has been on injured reserve since the injury occurred.
Wallace has stayed close to David Andrews during his rehab and has attended meetings. It sounds like he's ready to get back on the field in the very near future.
This could be a major help for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. If he's given more time and protection, he could take his game to another level.
A rookie who was taken in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Wallace projects to be a potential big piece for the New England offense line in the future. The Patriots have been very high on him since drafting him and will get a chance to see what he's capable of to close out the season.
Getting him back on the field could help them avoid having to pay for another offensive lineman in free agency if he plays well enough in the final games of 2024.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Wallace is a big body on the line. He also has great athleticism and the ability to move. His skill-set will be a much-needed boost for the offense.
Hopefully, Wallace will be able to get back on the field and stay healthy. New England could very well end up having him as a starter in 2025 if he plays up to his potential.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!