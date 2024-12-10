Patriots Release Former Vikings WR
Coming into the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots were expecting a big year from wide receiver K.J. Osborn. He was one of their offseason additions that they were very high on.
Unfortunately, he has been unable to make any kind of sizable impact with the Patriots.
Due to the way things have gone this season, the two sides opted to part ways ahead of Week 15.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, New England has waived Osborn.
At 27 years old, Osborn should not have difficulty finding another job this season. There are quite a few teams around the league who could use some help at the wide receiver position.
Osborn ends his tenure with the Patriots having played just seven games and catching seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Looking ahead to the offseason, finding better wide receiver talent for Drake Maye to work with will be a main priority. They seem ready to go all-in on trying to sign Tee Higgins in free agency.
It will be interesting to see where Osborn ends up landing. With the playoffs right around the corner, he could end up being picked up by a contender and given a chance to re-establish his value before the offseason when he will become a free agent.
While it's unfortunate that things did not work out as planned, New England is making the right choice. Giving Osborn a chance to land with a new team before the playoffs is a classy move.
Outside of Osborn, there is another wide receiver who needs to pick up the pace. Ja'Lynn Polk, the Patriots' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has also been a major disappointment so far. New England badly needs him to figure things out.
All of that being said, the Patriots have officially waived Osborn and the experiment is now over.
