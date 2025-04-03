Could Former Patriots QB Become Cowboys Starter?
The New England Patriots sent Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round NFL Draft pick. The move came after weeks of rumors that teams were interested in Milton, with the Cowboys continuing to be the biggest name on the list.
Now, Milton is headed to Dallas for his second NFL season. The former sixth-round pick played just one game as a rookie, but had everyone impressed as the Patriots mounted a win over the Buffalo Bills to close out the season.
In Dallas, Milton won't be viewed as a starter in Day 1. Dak Prescott has been with the team and has remained their star quarterback for years. But each season, the trade rumors seem to be growing larger, and possibly more realistic. And with other contracts to be paid and a $74 million cap hit in 2026, maybe things are hitting a peak.
The Cowboys may be looking to move on from Prescott after the season, giving the veteran quarterback to a team with a need for a playoff-caliber passer. There will be teams interested, as there always is in quarterbacks - Milton being a prime example. Meaning, Dallas will have options, if they present the opportunity.
And as their next starter, Milton feels like a prime candidate. Entering just year two in the NFL, Milton brings a ton of athleticism and a rocket arm.
Teams wanted Milton as a young developmental piece. Some must have viewed him as a player with more upside than a backup, and the Cowboys were clearly one of those teams.
"Trading for Joe Milton is the PERFECT kind of way to address your backup quarterback situation," Cowboys analyst RJ Ochoa described the trade. "Well done on the Cowboys. Given that Milton still has 3 years of team control with his contract... THIS is exactly why this trade is brilliant (in terms of context) and the Trey Lance one wasn't. Serious kudos to the Cowboys."
Maybe things could work out in the former Patriots quarterback's favor. And maybe, the trade opens the door for another, and an opportunity for Milton to become a starter.
