John Harbaugh Reveals Ravens Biggest Concern Against Patriots

The New England Patriots are getting ready to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, and the Ravens are looking like the team to beat coming off a 24-0 shutout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently opened up about what he's most worried about when it comes to facing the Patriots.

Harbaugh and the Ravens are clearly focused on the Pats' offense and their big plays, particularly from some of the young guns in running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Drake Maye.

“Big plays is the biggest thing when you look at their offense,” Harbaugh said. “They’ve just had a bunch of big plays (and) big runs. They have a rookie running back (in TreVeyon Henderson) that’s fast and explosive. Boy, you better have your angle set up on him."

“They’re physical, obviously, and (Drake) Maye’s made some nice throws, and sometimes he runs around, but he’s made some big throws and play actions and things like that. (They are) a big-play offense that can run the ball. That’s a combination that you have to be concerned about.”

Patriots' Advantages Over Ravens

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In their trip to Baltimore, the Patriots have the opportunity to improve on their perfect 6-0 record in away matchups and clinch a playoff spot after their disappointing Buffalo Bills loss. Though not currently favored to pull it off against the Ravens, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Pats to take advantage of the Ravens' weaknesses.

It makes perfect sense that Harbaugh would be focused on the Pats offense, currently ranked sixth in the league for total yards per game with 364.2. The Ravens' offense is 20th in the league with 324.6 yards per game, even after their recent blowout win. The Patriots are logging an average 27.3 points per game, while the Ravens average 23.9.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Pats edge the Ravens on defense as well, averaging 300.1 total offensive yards per game allowed to the Ravens' 344.4. The defense struggled in Week 15 against the Bills, however, and while head coach Mike Vrabel described it as a total team loss, they blew a 21-0 lead with some glaring red flags when it comes to stopping the run.

They'll hope to have their defense back to full strength with the return of injured defenders Milton Williams and Robert Spillane on the horizon.

Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed significant time thus far, suffering from knee, ankle and toe injuries at points over the season. This latest win has them looking like a playoff team again, but it may well be too late for a team that would have to be perfect down the stretch. The Patriots will hope to maintain their momentum in an overall miraculous season of football and avoid feeding the Ravens' hot energy.

