Deion Sanders Praises Patriots' Bill Belichick's New Role
Bill Belichick making the jump from the NFL to college football has shaken up the entire football world. The former New England Patriots head coach is set to begin a new chapter of his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Being able to head back to the school where his father was an assistant coach years ago is an awesome opportunity for Belichick. He will also be able to build the program from the ground up.
Right off the bat, Belichick is expected to have a massive impact on North Carolina football. He should put them on the map as a top transfer and recruiting destination immediately.
Others around college football have been speaking out about Belichick's new job with the Tar Heels. One of those is current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders took to his social media account on X and sent a message to Belichick about his new position.
"Coach Bill Belichick is a coaches coach to all us coaches along with my man coach Saban!" Sanders said. "They’re game changers and they know how to move people forward. I know this is a great thing for College Football and for North Carolina. God bless you Coach, if you’re happy I am 2!"
After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Belichick is now taking on a new challenge. Building a college football program into a national championship is no easy job.
If there is anyone who could come in and do it faster than anyone else, it would be Belichick.
New England fans also won't have to go through the pain of watching Belichick coach another NFL team to success. They can actually just sit back and enjoy watching him on the sidelines.
It is going to be very interesting to see what the future holds for Belichick at North Carolina. He will need to get to work right away with the NCAA transfer portal underway. In order to make the Tar Heels competitive in 2025, landing some top-tier players via transfer will be necessary.
Expect to see Belichick find success in his new endeavor. He is one of the best football coaches of all-time and that should translate from the NFL to the college game.
