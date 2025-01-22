Tyreek Hill Could Be Patriots' Missing Piece
The New England Patriots are being linked to quite a few potential high-profile moves already heading into the NFL offseason. Most of those connections have had to do with potential wide receiver additions.
Tee Higgins has been the biggest and most often connected name to the Patriots. However, there are plenty of others to note.
Most recently, New England was suggested as a potential trade suitor for Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Seeing a trade happen of that caliber within the AFC East division would be a surprise, but Hill would be an elite addition for the Patriots' offense.
Drake Maye has already shown off the superstar potential that he possesses. He will continue to grow as a quarterback, but he needs more weapons to work with to truly take the next step.
Hill could be exactly the kind of big-threat playmaker that Maye needs. He could be the missing piece to the puzzle that is the New England offense.
After a down season in 2024 that saw Hill catch 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns, he expressed major frustration after the season's end. That frustration has led to the trade rumors.
What would the Patriots have to give up in order to acquire Hill? More than likely a second or third-round pick would be the asking price.
If that is what it takes to acquire a superstar wide receiver for Maye, New England should be all about it.
Maye has already shown his elite deep ball ability. Giving him one of the best deep threats in recent NFL history could go a long way for the young quarterback in his second season.
Add in the fact that Hill would be playing with a chip on his shoulder in the same division as the Dolphins and things could get even more intriguing.
While there are plenty of top-tier wide receivers who could be targeted, the Patriots should take a long look at Hill. Should they end up missing on Higgins, who should be their top wide receiver target, Hill would be a best-case scenario for New England.
Only time will tell, but the Patriots do make sense as a Hill suitor. It will be interesting to see if New England ends up having interest in pursuing a trade for him.
