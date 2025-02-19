Drake Maye, Patriots Land Wildly Bold Prediction for 2025
I don't think there are many people who expect Drake Maye and the New England Patriots to legitimately contend for a playoff spot in 2025. Heck, the vast majority of Patriots fans would even think the mere idea is beyond farfetched.
However, Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network seems to think it is a possibility.
In a piece where Soppe listed off one bold prediction for each NFL team heading into next season, he predicted Maye to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and for New England to actually be in the Wild Card conversation.
"If only we had seen this story before. A story that involves a top-five pick with a prototypical size that showed enough as a rookie to encourage the franchise to use a second straight top-five pick to double down on their bet on him," Soppe wrote, referencing Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.
Soppe then went on to say that there probably isn't a Ja'Marr Chase-level wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft but that the Pats could use their substantial draft capital to add significantly more offensive talent going into 2025.
The Patriots also have a wealth of cap room, so they could add some big-time pieces in free agency, as well.
But let's be real here: it's going to be very difficult for New England to contend as soon as next season given all of the holes the team has up and down its roster.
This past year, the Pats had the worst offensive line and the worst group of wide outs in football. They also finished last in the NFL in sacks.
It's going to take one heck of a major overhaul for the Patriots to even sniff a playoff spot. All that matters next season is that they just show some actual progress.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!