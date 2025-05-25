Exciting Addition Gets Candid on Patriots' Culture
Last year, the New England Patriots had all sorts of problems, and a questionable locker-room culture seemed to be at the forefront.
However, after another regime change (at least as far as the coaching staff is concerned), things seem to be looking up for the Patriots in that category.
Not only that, but New England made some substantial additions this offseason, bringing in some very talented veterans to bolster a roster that was probably the NFL's worst in 2024.
One of the Pats' most prominent acquisitions was former Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry, who will hopefully bolster a pass rush that registered just 28 sacks last season.
The former Pro Bowler is already enjoying his time in Foxborough, and recently, he dropped some comments on the Patriots' culture that fans will surely love.
"Just in the locker room, I feel like I mesh well with everybody. I feel like we're building a great culture here right now," Landry said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "If we come out and take it one day at a time, and stack good days, and just come to work and everyone buys in, we have a chance to do something here. That's exciting."
That's far different from 2024, when there appeared to be a whole lot of confusion among New England's players.
Now, heading into 2025, the Pats are even generating playoff buzz. While that may seem a bit premature, it's worth noting that the Patriots have an incredibly weak schedule and are playing in an AFC East that features limited competition outside of the Buffalo Bills.
Landry himself should represent a big part of New England's likely improvement, as he is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he posted 71 tackles and nine sacks. He has totaled 31.5 sacks over his last three healthy seasons.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!