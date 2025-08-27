Five Free Agents Patriots Could Add After Roster Cuts
With the 53-man cutdown day officially in the books around the NFL, the New England Patriots have narrowed their initial roster down to an initial 53 names to enter the season with after weeks of training camp and preseason reps ahead of Week 1.
However, in the midst of those frantic roster cuts, they also open the door for the Patriots to dabble back into the pool of names that could be available on the free agent market.
Multiple talented guys on both ends of the ball now sit up for grabs after other clubs around the NFL have made their respective moves, and thus, New England could easily strike on a few players who might pique their interest, whether that's due to former team/coaching connections or another reason.
All of that in mind, here are five names the Patriots could look to sign after Tuesday's roster cutdown.
Kyle Trask, QB
Having just two quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster, the Patriots are likely to add a third quarterback in the mix ahead of next season, and there are a couple of intriguing options to take note of.
One of those names is Kyle Trask, who just saw his time end with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after five years, as Teddy Bridgewater has since landed their offense's QB2 job.
The former second-round pick played under Tom Brady for two years and was the backup to Baker Mayfield for a pair of seasons. Trask was also a part of Tampa Bay's 2022 Super Bowl-winning roster in the process, making for both valuable experience and mentorship in his ear throughout, and a candidate to be picked up quickly after his cutdown day release.
Another team around the league might offer a more prominent role as an immediate backup to Trask. But if the Patriots wanted to take a dart throw on the former Buccaneers quarterback as their QB3, there are certainly worse options to be had.
Bailey Zappe, QB
A familiar face for Patriots fans, Zappe could be another QB3 candidate to look towards, who just fell short of being the third quarterback on the roster for the Kansas City Chiefs behind Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew.
He might not have the chemistry with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels like many former Patriots do. But, since leaving New England, he's either had offensive guru Kevin Stefanski to help guide him while with the Cleveland Browns, or was next to Mahomes in the Chiefs quarterback room with one of the best offensive minds in league history, Andy Reid.
The Chiefs do appear interested in adding Zappe back onto their practice squad before the year kicks off. However, the Patriots could change that status in the event they were intrigued to bring him back in as an emergency QB3.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR
As for someone who does have some prior experience with Josh McDaniels, though, Cordarrelle Patterson certainly fits that build; a member of the Patriots' 2018 championship team, who wound up making Second-Team All-Pro the last time he was in New England.
Yes, Patterson is in the twilight of his career in what would be year 13 in the NFL at age 34. And no, he's not quite the same player he was seven seasons ago.
Yet, with the Patriots currently holding just three running backs on the 53-man roster and looking for more playmaking on the offensive end from last year, an experienced veteran like Patterson would at least be a fun option to consider. There's also potential value to be had for him on special teams with some of the more elite versatility we've seen in recent league history.
It might be far from the most likely addition on the table, but it would definitely be among the more fun reunions the Patriots have at their disposal.
Isaiah Simmons, LB
A former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Simmons is a defensive chess piece who's yet to truly stick in one place throughout his first five seasons in the league. He spent his first three years with the Arizona Cardinals, then two with the New York Giants, and most recently, saw his time with the Green Bay Packers cut short without being named to the 53-man roster.
Now, Simmons, who just turned 27, hits the market once again, and perhaps the Patriots could be among those to take a flier on him. He's a high-end athlete who's played across multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball, whether it be linebacker, safety, defensive end, you name it. But in five years, coaches still haven't quite found the consistent and ideal fit for him on their respective units.
Enter Mike Vrabel, who could be the catalyst that unlocks the potential Simmons has in store. Especially as linebacker Jahlani Tavai will start this coming season on IR, it opens a window for New England to take a low-risk chance on a guy like Simmons to see what that opportunity could lead to.
Stephon Gilmore, CB
This one might be a pipe dream, but the idea of Gilmore, New England's former Defensive Player of the Year, in a new and improved Patriots defense was too hard to leave off this list.
The Patriots do already have a certified number-one and two corners for next season in potential All-Pro candidate Christian Gonzalez and offseason signing Carlton Davis, meaning there isn't likely to be an every-down role for Gilmore in this secondary. But considering he'll be entering his age-35 season, that should never be the expectation as is.
As a third cornerback who could be utilized in the room as a situational guy in the secondary, though, that's somewhere Gilmore can thrive. Having that ideal situation is also something Gilmore himself has expressed to pursue if he decides to sign to a team for the 2025 season.
"I want to play this year, it's just got to be the right situation," Gilmore said on The Money Down Podcast in July. "It's got to be the right situation for me. I'm not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It's just got to be the right place."
Maybe the price tag on a Gilmore addition reaches too high for what the Patriots would be willing to invest in. Maybe Gilmore wants a bigger role in a defense compared to what New England would have to provide. However, if the opportunity for one last ride in Foxboro is there for Gilly Lock, that'd be difficult to pass on.
