Patriots Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

The New England Patriots released 38 players to get the roster down to 53.

Meet the 2025 iteration of the New England Patriots.

Following today's cut down deadline, head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff have whittled the team from 91 players all the way down to the league-mandated 53. While the team will soon adjust their roster in the coming days and weeks, here's the Patriots' initial active roster ahead of their Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

QUARTERBACKS (2): Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs

This decision wasn't surprising. Maye and Dobbs both didn't suit up in the team's final preseason game, and while undrafted rookie Ben Wooldridge has some solid flashes as a passer, he serves the team more as a developmental project.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson

A discussion about whether the team would roster three or four running backs ultimately led to the Patriots choosing the former. The team released late camp add JaMycal Hasty and Terrell Jennings -- who should be one of the first players to sign with the practice squad should he clear waivers.

WIDE RECEIVERS (10): Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker, Efton Chism III

A position group that's been fairly week in seasons past, this year's bunch of wideouts has the chance to do some damage. The only major changes to this position was placing second-year Ja'Lynn Polk on Injured Reserve, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first week of the preseason. Undrafted rookie (and preseason fan favorite) Efton Chism III earned his spot on the roster, while rising rookie Jeremiah Webb was a late cut just before the 4 p.m. deadline.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jack Westover

After Henry and Hooper, the battle for the third tight end spot started to seem more obvious as the summer rolled along. After UDFA Brock Lampe suffered a lower-body injury, Westover took over the fullback role and though his run blocking, earned a spot on the 53-man roster. Both rookies Gee Scott Jr. and CJ Dippre had productive preseasons and would be ideal candidates for the practice squad.

OFFENSIVE LINE (11): Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown, Mike Onwenu, Jared Wilson, Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Caedan Wallace, Vederian Lowe, Marcus Bryant

The Patriots elected to keep a fairly straight forward offensive line after camp. No one who made the roster is much a surprise. Some of the young players that were released (guards Mehki Butler and former first rounder Cole Strange, and tackle Jack Conley) are names to watch out for as practice squad signings.

DEFENSIVE LINE (5): Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Joshua Farmer

The big boys in the defensive trenches, no real surprises came out of this room on Tuesday. The team released International Pathway Program player David Olajiga -- who will soon return to the team by way of the practice squad. Florida State rookie Joshua Farmer made the team after a fairly quiet first summer in New England.

EDGE RUSHERS (5): Harold Landry, Keion White, K'Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings, Elijah Ponder

This positional battle opened the doors for both Truman Jones and Elijah Ponder to make the roster. In the end, the coaching staff landed on Ponder, an undrafted rookie out of Cal Poly. Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith praised Ponder as one of the best UDFA he's been around, and he now joins a loaded group that boasts Landry, White, Chaisson and Jennings -- who the team elected to keep.

LINEBACKERS (5): Robert Spillane, Jahlani Tavai, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Marte Mapu

Marte Mapu moved from safety to linebacker this offseason, and with his excellent special teams play, earned a spot on the roster for the third-straight season. Newcomers with Vrabel experience -- Spillane and Gibbens -- both made the team, while veteran Tavai will begin the season on the PUP list.

CORNERBACKS (5): Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, DJ James

Depth players like Brandon Crossley and Miles Battle got the axe this morning, but the cornerbacks room was almost solidified throughout camp. The top half of the depth chart is one of the best across the NFL, while second-year player DJ James was one of the biggest risers on the Patriots. The team didn't elect to keep Memphis rookie Kobee Minor on the team, though the front office thought highly of him.

SAFETIES (6): Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler

The biggest storyline coming out of camp was Kyle Dugger's standing on this team, and if the team will move on from their longtime starter. They decided to stand pat with Dugger, likely due to team's not willing to take on his expensive contract. Fourth-round rookie Woodson makes the team, and special teams ace Schooler has played some defensive snaps this preseason.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Andres Borregales, Bryce Baringer, Julian Ashby

Borregales, the Miami rookie who the Patriots spent a day three draft pick on in April, won the kicking competition. It felt like at times that John Parker Romo had an edge during camp, but the Patriots decided to roll with one of college football's best kickers from last season. As for Baringer and Ashby, these were two spots that weren't up for discussion.

