Five Questions Ahead of Patriots vs. Bills
The New England Patriots are getting ready for a Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
To learn more about the Pats' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Buffalo Bills On SI contributor Owen Klein.
The Bills are undefeated through four weeks. What has been the biggest key to their success?
The biggest key to the Bills' 4-0 start has been timely takeaways. They haven't come in bunches, but moments like the Derrick Henry fumble and Terrel Bernard's and Cole Bishop's interceptions in the Bills' last two games were turning points in their respective contests.
What's the biggest thing holding Josh Allen back from winning a second straight MVP award?
The biggest thing holding Allen back from a second MVP is a lack of immediate load placed on him. It'll pick up as the season goes on, but right now, James Cook, being the monster that he is, has been the biggest key to Buffalo's offense. Well, at least after Week 1.
What’s one thing people should know about the Bills that cannot be found in a box score?
One thing about the Bills that can't be seen in a box score is that they've been holding back on the field ever since that Ravens game. Sure, they've suffered injuries, but how else can you explain such a consistent group letting the Dolphins and Saints keep their games close?
If the Bills were to win in Week 5, what would be the reason why?
If the Bills were to win in Week 5, it would be because they'd be able to make Drake Maye uncomfortable in the pocket in his first real test of the season. They'd also be able to establish the ground game early and often with Allen and Cook, especially with Milton Williams's status up in the air.
What’s your prediction for the game?
My prediction for Sunday night's game is that the Bills will win 28-20. Buffalo will force a pair of turnovers to set up Allen and Co. with favorable situations, which will be key in supporting an injury-riddled defense.
