Patriots Star DT Misses Second Practice Before Bills Game

The New England Patriots may be without the services of a starting defensive lineman for their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike D'Abate

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots may have a notable injury concern heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Although the Pats once again enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at practice, they listed <><> players in total on their latest injury report as they prepare to take on the defending AFC East champions on Oct. 5 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. 

Among the notable absentees was star defensive tackle Milton Williams, who did not participate in practice for the second straight day. New England will engage in one more practice session before leaving for western New York for this weekend’s prime time contest. Williams’ status will undoubtedly be one of the most closely monitored at the start of the Pats third and final practice of Week 5.

Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 5 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Milton Williams, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Knee
CB Carlton Davis III, Illness
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
LB Marte Mapu, Neck

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
T Will Campbell, Shoulder
G Mike Onwenu, Shoulder
LB Jahlani Tavai, Calf
G Jared Wilson, Ankle / Knee

What It Means for the Patriots:

Williams’ absence from practice poses a potential problem for a Patriots defensive line which has significantly improved in pressuring the passer. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now rank 13th in the NFL in pressure rate at 35.5 percent. If Williams is unable to play in Week 5, veteran lineman Cory Durden is the likley choice to take his place. Durden has compiled five total tackles and 1.5 run stuffs through four games.

Still, it should be noted that Williams is a tough competitor. Just one day earlier, the Pats prized free-agent acquisition spoke with the media, sounding very much like a man who plans on playing in western New York this weekend.

“These are my favorite type of games — in the lights, primetime, you know everybody’s watching,” Williams said. “These are the type of games that I live for. It’s gonna be good. It’s a division opponent, it’ll be a good one.”

After missing the previous day’s practice, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson returned to the field in a limited capacity. Both Hawkins and Chaisson are expected to play notable roles in New England’s defense against the Bills, should they be healthy enough to play.

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) runs through a drill.
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) runs through a drill during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: BUFFALO BILLS

The Buffalo Bills made one notable addition to their second practice report of the week. Safety Dorian Strong was listed as a non-participant due to a neck injury. Strong has appeared in all four games for the Bills this season, recording 10 combined tackles. In Buffalo’s win over the New Orleans Saints, Strong recorded an 89.5 PFF coverage grade, allowing just two receptions and four yards on his watch. He was a full participant in the previous day’s practice.

Here is Buffalo’s full report: 

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Dorian Strong, Neck
LB Dorian Williams, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Spencer Brown, Calf
TE Jackson Hawes, Ankle
LB Matt Milano, Pectoral
DT Ed Oliver, Ankle
DT T.J. Sanders, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Joey Bosa, Not Injury Related / Rest

Mike D'Abate
MIKE D'ABATE

Mike D’Abate has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.

