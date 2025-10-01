Patriots Country

Former Patriots Describe Tom Brady's Injury Before 2017 Title Game

When the legendary quarterback popped up on the injury report prior to the AFC Championship, the New England Patriots began to freak out. Here's the inside scoop from two of Tom Brady's teammates.

Ethan Hurwitz

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

"I'm sitting there thinking to myself, 'Holy s---, I'm going to be starting the AFC Championship Game."

This story will start at the end. The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, came back from 10 points down to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and capture the 2017 AFC Championship. That part is known.

What else is known is that Brady was dealing with a major hand injury during the week leading up to kickoff. It's been well-documented that Brady and running back Rex Burkhead collided during a run period in practice, and Brady's throwing hand split open under the thumb.

Brady played, the Patriots won and moved onto Super Bowl LII. But behind the scenes, there was a bit of nerves in New England's locker room. As part of their Quick Snap podcast on NBC Sports Boston, former Patriots Brian Hoyer and David Andrews discussed Brady's injury and their thought processes that week.

"I did not sleep very much this week," Hoyer said. "(Brady) went to hand the ball off and the next thing you knew, he was screaming bloody murder."

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Detailed view of the bandage tape on the right hand of New England Patriots quarterback To
Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Detailed view of the bandage tape on the right hand of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as he celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andrews noted that it was rare for Brady to be handing the ball off in these run periods, as the backup Hoyer would typically be tasked with that. As Brady's yelling on the practice field, Hoyer recalled what he say.

"There's blood everywhere," Hoyer said. "(Patriots trainer) Jim Whalen is putting a towel on it. I'll never forget (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) was like, 'I think I saw the bone sticking out!'

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during t
Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Twenty five stitches later and Brady would be running out to practice wearing two gloves, something he told Hoyer to do as well. It drew obvious attention when Brady came up to the podium to do his weekly press conference, and it drew more attention once his center had to speak on his behalf.

"I was rattled because this was my first year being a captain, which meant every Friday I had to do a press conference," Andrews said. "Who knows the quarterback's hands better than the center? That would be me. I had done media, obviously, but never like the real press conference. And I am getting hounded with questions and I'm -- I don't know if I could find the interviews, I would love to see what my answers are because I was probably rattled up there and trying not to give away information."

Brady ended up playing, but up until three hours before kickoff, Hoyer was preparing to start the AFC title game. He would have fit in across the NFL landscape at that time, as the Philadelphia Eagles eventually won the Super Bowl being led by backup quarterback Nick Foles.

But in typically Brady fashion, he didn't miss the game.

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as center David Andrews (60)
Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as center David Andrews (60) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I said, 'There's no way this dude is going to play,'" Hoyer said. "And I'll never forget Tom looked at me and he's like, "Look, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure I can play this week.' And I was like, 'Oh, boy.'"

Brady went 26-of-38 for 290 yards and threw two fourth quarter touchdowns en route to the comeback victory over one of the best defenses the league has seen in the last decade. The Jaguars weren't able to stop Brady when it mattered, and by the end of the night, Brady's injured hand was on display as he wore an AFC Championship shirt.

"He was a warrior to be able to do what he did and then play the way he did," Hoyer said. "He's as tough as they come. And like I said, up until about three hours before the game, I thought I was going to play."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Ethan Hurwitz
ETHAN HURWITZ

Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.

Home/News