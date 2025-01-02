Former Patriots QB Gets Another Chance as Starter
The New England Patriots have seen Mac Jones already get a chance at being a starter this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has played solid football during the chance he has received.
Now, another former Patriots quarterback will get another crack at proving he can be a starter.
According to a report from Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Bailey Zappe will get the start for the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.
Zappe was a fan favorite during his time in New England. Many fans were hoping that he would be able to develop into the Patriots' starting quarterback. However, that didn't end up being the case.
With the Browns this week, Zappe will have a chance to put some good football on film heading into the offseason where he could find a better opportunity in free agency.
During the 14 games that he ended up playing with New England, Zappe completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At just 25 years old, Zappe still has time to turn things around and prove himself. Hopefully, he can prove that he can at least be a solid primary backup signal caller.
Cleveland has had a horrible 2024 season. Just like the Patriots, they are 3-13 entering the final week of the regular season.
If Zappe can put together a strong performance and potentially even lead the Browns to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, he would set himself up nicely ahead of free agency.
Granted, that is a high ask of a quarterback who hasn't played a game all year. However, New England fans have seen the flashes of potential that Zappe has shown.
It will be interesting to see what Zappe is able to do with this opportunity.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!