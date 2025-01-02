Insider Reveals Why Patriots' Jerod Mayo is Safe
There is just one game remaining in the NFL regular season, which means that the head-coaching carousel is about to begin.
With a vacancy open up in Foxborough?
Many feel that the New England Patriots should part ways with Jerod Mayo after just one season, as the Patriots are 3-13 and have been thoroughly embarrassed throughout most of 2024.
However, those hoping for Mayo's departure are probably going to be disappointed.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has revealed that New England will probably be keeping Mayo around, as one year is not enough for the Pats to actually fire him.
“Tennessee had higher expectations for this season after being active in free agency and the offseason trade market, but one-and-done for [Brian] Callahan seems a bit harsh. Same with Mayo in New England, given how little he had to work with on that roster," Graziano wrote. "Plus, ownership selected Mayo as the successor to Bill Belichick before Belichick was even finished, and it doesn’t seem like it’d want to give up on him after one season.”
This much is true.
Mayo did not exactly enter his debut campaign with the Patriots having a talented roster at his disposal. In fact, a legitimate argument can be made that New England has the worst roster in the league.
That being said, Mayo hasn't exactly endeared himself to the fan base with his incessant slip of the tongue in postgame press conferences, and his rather questionable in-game decisions have also been a constant topic of discussion.
Still, the Pats appear to be leaning toward retaining Mayo for at least one more season.
The Patriots are preparing to head into the offseason with expansive cap room, so they should be able to add some significant pieces for Mayo for 2025.
