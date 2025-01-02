Patriots Star Posts Cryptic Reaction to Pro Bowl Snub
The New England Patriots saw star defensive back Christian Gonzalez get snubbed from the Pro Bowl this morning. After an impressive 2024 season, Gonzalez is one of the biggest and most obvious Pro Bowl snubs in recent history.
At 22 years old, Gonzalez has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season. To see him not even make the Pro Bowl was a huge error.
In 16 games this season, Gonzalez has racked up 59 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes. He has been one of the elite cover cornerbacks in football.
Not being rewarded for the impressive season that he has put together has left a sour taste in the mouth of Patriots fans and Gonzalez himself.
Following the news that he was not picked for the Pro Bowl, Gonzalez seemed to take to social media to respond. He posted the laughing emjoi, which is about all that can be done at this point.
If Gonzalez wasn't a Pro Bowler this season, there are very few who deserve the honor. Granted, New England has struggled as a team. They hold a 3-13 record entering the final game of the season. However, his individual numbers are more than deserving of the honor.
Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done about the snub. All that Gonzalez can do now is to use this as motivation to be even better in 2025.
He is going to be a huge part of helping turn the Patriots back around. He will be one of the centerpieces of the new-look team and will need to continue improving and taking on an even bigger leadership role.
Obviously, this was a big-time mistake from the NFL and the voters. Gonzalez is arguably the best up-and-coming cornerback in the league. Hopefully, he can come back even better in 2025 and force the issue.
