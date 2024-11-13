Former Patriots Assistant Wants Another HC Job
The New England Patriots have had a lot of high level coaches come through their ranks over the years. As is the case with most legendary head coaches, Bill Belichick has created a massive coaching tree that have gone on to find success elsewhere.
One name that many don't even remember comes from that tree is current Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Flores has become the leader of one of the better defenses in the NFL. He has an elite defensive mind, although his one tenure as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins did not go terribly well.
Despite his time with the Dolphins having a bitter end, Flores is hoping to have another opportunity to be an NFL head coach. He could very well be earning that opportunity with what he's doing with the Vikings' defense.
During an appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Flores was very open about wanting to have another opportunity to be a head coach.
“For me personally, I think (being a head coach) is something that I would love to do again,” Flores said. I think a lot of people view the Miami experience as (if) I see it as all negative. I really don’t. I think it was a great experience for me and my family. There’s so much that I learned during my time there that’s made me a much, much better coach today ... Better in a lot of areas. And just in reflecting on that time, there’s things that obviously I would like to do better, but there’s also a lot of things that I would continue to implement."
Speaking of his time in Miami, Flores led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record. What ended up making his tenure there so rough was the bad relationship that he seemed to develop with quite a few of his players.
Even though there are concerns there, his players in Minnesota have been very open about how much they love playing for Flores.
MassLive has suggested a couple of potential openings that Flores could make sense to fill. The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys were all thrown out as options. They also suggested that the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars could also consider coaching changes.
There is a very good chance that Flores will have another head coaching opportunity. The success that he's finding with the Vikings should give him that chance.
Expect to hear Flores' name come up quite often during the NFL offseason. With many teams likely needing new head coaches, the former Patriots' assistant may be given the second chance that he wants and deserves.
