Patriots' Jerod Mayo Gives Strong Take on Embattled WR
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk finally broke through this past weekend, catching the game's lone touchdown in a 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears.
It represented the second score of the season for Polk, but he had not reached the end zone since the Patriots' loss to the Seattle Seahawks all the way back in Week 2.
Afterward, head coach Jerod Mayo gave Polk his flowers.
“We never doubted him in the locker room, and I think that’s important,” Mayo said, via New England's official team website. “There’s been a lot of outside noise, and he’s had to deal with the outside noise. But when it’s all said and done, if you go out and do it on the field, there’s not much people can say.”
The two-yard touchdown represented Polk's only catch of the day, but considering that the first-year wide out had not logged a reception since Oct. 13, it was still a great moment for him.
Polk, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, was selected by the Pats in the second round of the NFL Draft last April.
There were lofty expectations for Polk heading into 2024, but he hasn't lived up to them thus far, having totaled just 11 grabs for 80 yards thus far.
Polk expressed some frustration with his limited role earlier in the year, and his lack of production had many wondering if the Patriots would pursue another receiver at the trade deadline.
But perhaps it was too early to write off Polk, who is clearly a talented pass-catcher. During his final season at Washington, he hauled in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns, and that came as the Huskies' No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze.
We'll see if Polk can continue making an impact when New England faces the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
