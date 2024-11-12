3 Key Players Patriots Should Trade During Offseason
The New England Patriots only made one move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending edge rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Otherwise, the Patriots stood pat.
However, there are still moves to be made for New England. The team will just have to wait until the offseason to actually do so.
So, here are three trade candidates for the Pats come springtime.
Kendrick Bourne, WR
This one should be obvious.
There was rampant speculation that the Patriots were going to jettison Kendrick Bourne before the deadline, but they opted to hold on to him. They then benched him against the Chicago Bears in Week 10.
If you weren't going to play him, why not just trade him?
Bourne signed a three-year extension with New England last offseason, so whoever acquires him will have him under contract through 2026.
The 29-year-old isn't a No. 1 receiver by any means, but he is a reliable veteran who could absolutely help a contender.
Kyle Dugger, S
You have to wonder if Kyle Dugger would have been dealt before Nov. 5 had it not been for an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined the past several weeks.
Dugger has been one of the better players on the Pats' defense since entering the NFL in 2020, but he is now 28 years old and has probably already peaked.
The Lenoir-Rhyne product doesn't hit free agency until 2028, so the Patriots don't have to be in any rush to move him, but the fact that he still has three years remaining on his deal should make him a more valuable commodity on the trade market.
Safeties aren't quite as important as they once were, but there should certainly be clubs interested in acquiring Dugger, who racked up 109 tackles in 2023.
Davon Godchaux, DT
Davon Godchaux's name also surfaced in trade rumors before the deadline, much to his surprise.
The 30-year-old doesn't really fit New England's timeline, so it would absolutely make sense for the Pats to revisit trade discussions for the veteran during the offseason.
Let's also remember that it was Godchaux who accused his teammates of being "selfish" earlier in the year.
Godchaux isn't a star, but he is a fine run stuffer who has been a key piece along the Pats' defensive line since joining the squad in 2020.
The Plaquemine, La. native is also incredibly durable, as he has played in every game throughout his tenture with the Patriots.
Godchaux's deal does not expire until 2027. It would definitely be wise for New England to unload that money.
