Analyst Reveals Bold Take On Patriots' Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots came through with an impressive win on Sunday, hammering the Chicago Bears by a score of 19-3 to improve to 3-7 on the season.
The Patriots have suddenly won two of their last three games, which has silenced some of the chatter that Jerod Mayo could be coaching for his job. At least for now, anyway.
But is Mayo making headway with his players?
Travis Thomas of NESN thinks so. During a recent episode of the Foxboro Rush podcast, Thomas stated that New England's Week 10 victory over the Bears is proof that the Pats actually have faith in their head coach.
“I learned a lot about Jerod Mayo as a coach in this game, to be honest with you,” Thomas said. “I thought the Patriots came out high energy, on the road. That should be a tough game for them. ... But clearly this team believes in their head coach. They have not quit on Jerod Mayo. They are playing hard for him. And that game is evidence of that.”
That's certainly a big change from what people were saying earlier in the year, where there were rumors of a "mutiny" within the Patriots' locker room. Mayo was also frequently lambasted for questionable in-game decisions, not to mention some odd quotes.
New England outgained Chicago 328 to 142 in terms of total yardage in Week 10 and made the Bears go 1-for-14 on third downs. They also sacked Caleb Williams nine times.
It's definitely a stark change from some of the Pats' games earlier in the season where they were thoroughly dominated in every facet of the contest.
There is no question that the Patriots have looked considerably better in recent weeks, and it has definitely earned Mayo some points.
