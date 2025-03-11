Patriots Could End Up With Star WR After All
The first day of the legal tampering period in NFL free agency was a case of deja vu for the New England Patriots, as they struck out on adding a star wide receiver for the second straight year.
Not only did the Patriots watch as the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf over the weekend, but they also saw Chris Godwin re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And remember: Tee Higgins was franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the month.
It's pretty much a nightmare scenario for New England, which had to resort to signing ancillary wide out Mack Collins on Monday evening.
The Pats are still in desperate need for help at the receiver position, and while there is always the NFL Draft, the Patriots really needed to add an established weapon this offseason.
Well, they may ultimately have their answer this week: Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.
The Rams have been trying to trade Kupp, but with very limited interest, they could just end up releasing him this Wednesday, and Sara Marshall of Musket Fire feels that New England should jump on the opportunity to sign him if it presents itself.
"If he is ultimately released on Wednesday, there's no reason for the Patriots not to express interest and potentially make an offer," Marshall wrote. "The 32-year-old would immediately become the WR1 on the roster and give Maye a proper deep threat option to work with, something he wasn't fortunate to have as a rookie."
Kupp may not be the same receiver he was a few years ago, but he still managed to catch 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this past season.
The problem with Kupp is that he has a very checkered injury history and has played in a grand total of 33 games over the last three campaigns, but the Pats may not have much of a choice at this point.
