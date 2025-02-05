Former Patriots QB Could Sign with Vikings
The New England Patriots have a lot of former players who will be looking for new homes during the upcoming NFL offseason.
One of those former players is veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After spending the 2024 season as a backup behind Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams, he will be looking for his next job.
Garoppolo is no longer viewed as a potential starter. He will likely end up finishing out his career as a backup. However, he could target landing with a team that gives him a chance to win a Super Bowl.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports took a look at where the available quarterbacks could land this offseason. When it came to Garoppolo, he had him heading to the Minnesota Vikings.
"At 33, Garoppolo is older and less explosive than Sam Darnold, the Vikings' 2024 starter," Benjamin wrote. "He's also likely to come much cheaper, and he played on some big stages under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with the San Francisco 49ers. He could be another placeholder until young J.J. McCarthy is ready."
During the 2024 NFL season, Garoppolo ended up playing in one game. He completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
He is more than capable of stepping in and playing when called upon. That could be valuable for the Vikings.
Of course, Minnesota has a big decision to make. Do they re-sign Sam Darnold or do they turn to young quarterback J.J. McCarthy as their starter? If they go with McCarthy, signing Garoppolo would make even more sense.
It will be interesting to see where Garoppolo ends up this offseason. The Vikings make a ton of sense as a potential suitor for him.
All of that being said, Garoppolo is still a quality backup. It has been a long time since he played for the Patriots, but it would be good to see him find a good home to continue his NFL career.
