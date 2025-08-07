Former Patriots OL Signs With Packers
A piece from the New England Patriots' offensive line from last season has officially found a new home.
According to a team announcement, the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a deal with free agent offensive lineman Lecitus Smith.
Smith, who last was on the field for the Patriots in 2024, suited up across eight games in the regular season, starting in one, on the interior of New England's offensive line. The one game in which he started was against the New York Jets in Week 11– one that the Patriots actually came out on top in, 25-22.
During his time on the field for the Patriots last season, he wound up posting an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 58.1, ranking 84th among 138 eligible guards, also with a 58.1 run-blocking grade, good for 88th among guards.
Before his time with New England, though, he spent his rookie year with the Arizona Cardinals, starting things off as the 215th-overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, playing in 10 games and starting in two, and would then be on the move after that season.
Smith also has had time on various practice squads, most recently being signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason before he was cut from the roster in spring. He's also had time with the Houston Texans in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2024, and even was with the Packers in that same spring before he was later cut ahead of Week One.
Now, Smith finds his way back to the Packers for better luck during this year's training camp, looking to make a noticeable impression on the roster before the cutdown date hits later this month.
He'll join an offensive line room in Green Bay, currently with names Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, and Sean Rhyan starting on the interior of their line from left to right. As a depth piece and someone with a few years of experience in the league up to this point, he could present some value as a second or third-stringer up front.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!