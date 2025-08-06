Commanders HC Praises Players Poached From Patriots
FOXBORO, MA. —- It’s not the first time that Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jonathan Jones have suited up on the Patriots practice field. It’s just the first time they did so as a member of an opposing team.
Both players left New England this offseason to join the Washington Commanders, but quickly found themselves back to where they started their careers.
“I’ve spoken to them, like it’s going to feel weird today,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said ahead of the team’s joint practice on Wednesday. “Most of us have been on another team or been back to that spot. So expect it to be weird, and go do your thing.”
Jones was an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. Wise was the team’s fourth-round draft pick one season later. Combined, both of them have three Super Bowl rings and were part of defensive units that were among the league’s best.
Both players signed with the Commanders this past offseason. Jones signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, while Wise inked a $3.5 million contract. Quinn says that the players’ professionalism has surprised him.
“They’ve been excellent for us. They’re not brought here to coach, they’re brought here to play,” Quinn said. “And we need them. They do have really high standards for how they do things and how they do business.”
And because old habits are likely hard to break, Wise was the first Commanders player on the field ahead of Wednesday’s joint practice.
As for the practice session, the Patriots made easy work of their former players. On the first play of 11-on-11s, Drake Maye beat Jones across the middle, connecting with DeMario Douglas on a crosser. Mack Hollins later made a grab against the Commanders defensive back. The first crowd pop happened after Jones defended Javon Baker and riled the crowd up after the pass fell incomplete.
Wise was limited in getting after the quarterback, as backup offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs put together a number of solid reps against him.
Jones and Wise will return to the Gillette Stadium turf for the teams’ preseason opener on Friday night. On the New England sideline, most of its starters will likely get some run in the game.
“Most everyone that’s healthy should expect to play in the game” Vrabel said. “How long they’ll play, I don’t know.”
The opening kick is slated for 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on WBZ-TV.
