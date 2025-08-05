Patriots Re-Sign Veteran RB, Claim CB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just days away from their 2025 preseason opener at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots made a series of roster moves on Tuesday — highlighted by welcoming back a familiar face on offense.
The Pats have officially announced the signing of running back JaMycal Hasty, while also confirming their claim on cornerback Tre Avery off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.
In addition, the Patriots placed cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy on injured reserve, released tight end Tyler Davis and signed rookie defensive lineman Bryce Ganious.
Hasty was originally claimed off waivers by New England from the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2023. The 28-year-old played in two games with the Pats in 2023, while suiting up for 15 games in 2024. He logged 20 rushing attempts for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown. The Baylor product originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2020 out of Baylor.
After two seasons with the Niners (2020-21), Hasty was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville in August 2022, where he remained until being acquired by the Pats. Overall, Hasty has played in 56 regular season games and has 479 rushing yards on 121 attempts with four touchdowns and 60 receptions for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also played in five postseason games, compiling 36 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards.
During his second tour of duty with the Pats, Hasty will be joining a running backs room consisting of starter Rhamondre Stevenson, rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran Antonio Gibson and undrafted rookie Lan Larison.
With Dial expected to remain sidelined for the upcoming season, the Pats are adding to their cornerback depth by signing Avery. The 28-year-old was released by San Francisco on Monday. The 5’11”, 185-pound defensive back originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Avery began the 2024 season on the Titans’ practice squad before being signed to the gameday roster in October. He was released by Tennessee in December and claimed off waivers by San Francisco. Overall, he has played in 38 games with five starts and has 54 total tackles, 11 passes-defensed and 11 special teams tackles.
In addition to starters Carlton Davis and Christian Gonzalez, Avery will join Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, D.J. James, Jordan Polk, Miles Battle and Brandon Crossley on their depth chart.
Davis was signed by New England on July 30 in hopes of adding depth at the tight end position. The 28-year-old originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (206 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. The 6’5” 252-pounder, was released by Jacksonville at the end of training camp in 2021 and was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to the practice squad. Davis was signed by the Green Bay Packers off the Indianapolis practice squad in September 2021. Overall, he has played in 39 games with one start and has eight receptions for 61 yards. Davis spent the last two seasons on injured reserve for Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!