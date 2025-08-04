Patriots Receive Major Update on Potential WR Trade
The New England Patriots have spent a whole lot of time attempting to repair their problematic receiving corps this offseason, making a couple of veteran additions while also adding some fresh rookies to their midst.
However, no one can deny that the Patriots still lack proven, top-end talent at wide receiver, which is why many have had New England tabbed as a potential trade destination for Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Commanders and recently requested to be dealt, which opened the door for the Pats to possibly land the two-time Pro Bowler.
However, Patriots fans should not get their hopes up.
ESPN's Dan Graziano dropped a rather significant update on the McLaurin situation Monday, reporting that the Commanders "do not intend to trade" the former third-round pick and that they are continuing to work toward a contract extension with him.
And if we are being totally honest, New England may have never made actual sense as a landing spot for McLaurin anyway. Why? Well, there are multiple reasons.
First and foremost, McLaurin turns 30 years old next month. Do the rebuilding Pats really want to give $30 million annually — while parting with draft capital in the process — to an aging wide receiver, especially one who has only been very good and not great?
Second, McLaurin would essentially have to give his stamp of approval on any trade due to the fact that he has just one year remaining on his deal. If he refuses to commit to the Patriots long term (much like D.K. Metcalf seemed to do earlier this offseason), there is almost zero chance New England would attempt to complete a trade for the Ohio State alum.
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Enticing? Sure, but probably not all that feasible for the Pats.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!