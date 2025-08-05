Patriots CB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of reserve cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. for quite some time.
Dial, 24, reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Monday’s training camp practice, and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 season, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Pats’ second-year defensive back had been competing for a larger role within the team’s defensive secondary.
Dial remained down for an extended period of time in the aftermath of a play during New England’s 11-on-11 drills. The Pats’ sixth-round backup defender clutched his left knee before rising to his feet. Unfortunately, he was unable to put much pressure on his injured leg. Dial left the field on a cart and did not return.
Dial was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing college football at Georgia Military College and the University of South Carolina. In his first year at South Carolina, Dial became a starter and appeared in 13 games, starting seven while posting 33 tackles, six pass deflections and a forced fumble. In 2022, he played 13 games, starting 10, and had 45 tackles while leading the team with 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He returned for a final season in 2023 and had 36 tackles and 10 pass breakups.
Upon joining the Patriots, Dial appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, primarily contributing as a member of the special teams units. He made his first career start at cornerback against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, recording five total tackles. His special teams contributions allowed him to play in all 17 games in 2024, despite a minimal defensive role. He finished the 2024 season with seven combined special teams tackles, ranking third on the team in that category. While fulfilling his duties within the Patriots defensive backfield, Dial compiled 12 total tackles.
Without Dial, the Patriots' cornerback depth chart will be among the most watched areas of the roster heading into final roster cuts.
Led by second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, New England bolstered their prowess at the position by signing veteran Carlton Davis III this offseason. New England’s new addition will join incumbents Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial, Isaiah Bolden and rookie Kobee Minor on a talented but crowded depth chart.
Meanwhile, the Patriots will host joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 6. The session is scheduled to begin at 10:15am and will be open for public attendance.
