Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels Duel in Patriots, Commanders Joint Practices
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are no strangers to the benefits, emotions and lessons to be learned from joint practice sessions during training camp.
The Pats hosted the Washington Commanders for such a session on Wednesday, With the two teams set to face off on Friday for their 2025 preseason opener at Gillette Stadium, talents were showcased, while tensions ran high.
Here are some of the highlights from an eventful mid-week joint practice:
Roll Call:
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive back Carlton Davis III, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Jahlani Tavai and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace were either absent or did not participate in practice.
Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs— who had yet to miss a practice throughout training camp — was not present for the start of the joint session. Moments later, Pats Nation collectively sighed in relief as Diggs arrived at practice in full pads. While first relegated to working off to the side with a trainer, Diggs eventually participated in team drills.
Patriots Quarterback Snapshot:
Quarterback Drake Maye looked both sharp and efficient against Washington, going 14-of-21 in 11-on-11 drills and 3-of-6 in 7-on-7s. His only interception came on his final pass to finish off a 45-second drill. The ball was tipped by Commanders’ linebacker Bobby Wagner and intercepted by cornerback Mike Sainristil. Still, Maye showcased his growing chemistry with his pass-catchers by finding receivers Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins, as well as tight end Hunter Henry for scoring strikes.
Joshua Dobbs led the Pats’ second-team offense on a handful of impressive plays, as well. Dobbs finished the day going 18-of-22, with touchdown passes to Javon Baker and Hollins. Overall, the Patriots offensive units more-than held their own against a formidable and talented Commanders defense.
Patriots Observations:
With Diggs seeing only limited action, a trio of Patriots receivers seized their opportunity to grab a share of the spotlight, while keeping pace behind camp standouts Boutte and DeMario Douglas. Undrafted rookie Efton Chism had one of his best days in recent memory, tying him with the veteran Hollins for the team lead. Baker, New England’s second-year speedster, continued to climb the charts by catching an impressive touchdown on a slant from Dobbs.
Rookie left tackle Will Campbell turned in a solid performance during team drills. The LSU product held up well during 11-on-11 drills. Though he had some ups and downs during one-on-one battles, Campbell earned the respect of former Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr. The ex-Patriots captain, against whom Campbell was matched up throughout the day, praised the fourth overall pick in April’s draft for his “great hands” and playing with great effort.
Cornerback Alex Austin aligned with the first-team offense along the perimeter. The Pats’ third-year defensive back is seemingly embracing his role as the Pats’ “next man up.” Austin broke up two red-zone passes from Daniels — including denying the Washington quarterback on 4th and Goal at the conclusion of practice. Heading into their first preseason tilt on Friday, Austin has already proven himself worthy of a notable spot in the team’s secondary this season.
Albeit in a small dosage, those in attendance on Wednesday were treated to the dawn of a potentially daunting tandem of defensive tackles in Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. The duo dominated Washington’s interior offensive line, each winning their one-on-one battles in decisive fashion. The Pats defensive line was further fortified by pass rusher Harold Landry and tackle Khyiris Tonga who made key stops, while applying pressure to the Commanders’ first and second-team protective units.
Commanders Observations:
Though the duration of his appearance may be best described as limited, Jayden Daniels proved his worth as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft — the same in which the Pats selected Maye at number three. The former LSU Tiger dissected the Patriots defense at times during team drills, finding tight end Zach Ertz. Daniels also showcased his connection with dual-threat weapon Deebo Samuel, connecting on a touchdown where the receiver snagged the ball off the helmet of Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones. Though he is not expected to play during Friday’s preseason opener, Wednesday’s brief glimpse of Daniels gave proof to the notable hype surrounding him.
Though the Patriots defensive backfield had an overall solid showing against Washington’s pass catchers, the back end of the secondary is still struggling to cover tight ends. The Pats got a good test on Wednesday in Ertz, who impressively won some head-to-head matchups. Conversely, the Pats front seven had some difficulty when setting the edge on runs designed to take the ball outside the tackles.
Rookie linebacker Kain Medrano could be a player on which the Patriots may want to keep a sharp eye during Friday night’s matchup. The UCLA product looked impressive in pass coverage and was in position to make tackles throughout much of the day. With some uncertainty at tackle, New England’s offensive line may find themselves struggling to contain Medrano — who undoubtedly hopes to showcase his talents in his pro football debut.
Foxborough Fight Club:
During team drills, Boutte and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore engaged in a tussle while fighting for a pass, which brought both teams together for a brief scrum. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel quickly made his way to the middle helping get players apart.
Moments later, tensions reached a fever pitch when Pats’ rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson took a Commanders pass rusher Von Miller to the ground in pass protection. The two started scuffling on the ground as New England’s rookie left tackle Will Campbell attempted to protect his teammate. Vrabel once again jumped in to break them up, who emerged from the bottom of the pile with a bloody cheek.
Tidbit of the Day:
In addition to welcoming their counterparts from the Nation’s capital, the Pats also had a few notable special guests at practice, including former Pats’ receiver Danny Amendola, ex-Pats’ safety Patrick Chung, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum.
Up Next:
The Patriots and Commanders are scheduled to face off in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm ET.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!