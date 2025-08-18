Former Patriots Star Expected to Sign with Dolphins
A former New England Patriots standout is looking primed to join an AFC East division rival.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Miami Dolphins will be hosting free agent edge rusher Matthew Judon for a visit on Monday. Barring any unforeseen changes, he'll be set to sign there for the 2025 season.
Judon, who last played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 campaign, has been an intriguing veteran remaining on the free agent market leading up to the regular season kicking off next month, and now could be on his way to a new home in Miami.
The 33-year-old defender was a part of the Patriots' front seven for three years from 2021 to 2023 after signing on as a free agent from the Baltimore Ravens, and stood out as the team's most dominant pass rusher when he was on the field, logging 18 total sacks, 120 tackles, and 28 tackles for loss in his first two years with the team.
His third year with the Patriots in 2023 would inevitably be derailed early, as Judon would find himself sidelined for the majority of the season due to a torn bicep injury, only suiting up in four games. That offseason, he and New England found themselves in a contract battle with one another as he rolled into the 2024 season on an expiring contract, though the two sides could never hash out an agreement.
As a result, Judon was dealt to the Falcons ahead of the season in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, a selection the Patriots would end up trading down from in order to draft Georgia center Jared Wilson, and the four-time Pro Bowler would spend one year in Atlanta.
In Judon's 2024 campaign with the Falcons, he finished the year appearing in all 17 contests, starting in 15 to post 41 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and even managing to score a defensive touchdown from an interception in Week 16 vs. the New York Giants.
Now, if all goes according to plan, Judon will now head to South Beach to join the Dolphins, and inevitably set to face his former team in the Patriots twice across the 2025 season –– the first of those two meetings coming in Week 2 as the Patriots travel to Hard Rock Stadium to try and get their first victory there since 2019.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!