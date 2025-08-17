Patriots Undrafted WR Forcing Way Onto Roster
The New England Patriots were able to rattle off a 2-0 start to their three-game preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings, taking home a 20-12 victory on the road, and effectively a strong start to the Mike Vrabel era, even if it may be in preliminary fashion.
However, throughout the process of their Vikings matchup, there was no bigger performance to take place on the field than that of undrafted free agent wide receiver Efton Chism III, as he lit up the box score with a strong six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, dominating the crowd of Patriots receivers in the mix.
And with that being his second preseason game leading the Patriots in every major receiving statistic, it offers up a compelling question surrounding the undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington: has Efton Chism become a virtual lock to make it past the 53-man roster cut?
Let's take a look at his chances.
Is Efton Chism a roster lock for the Patriots?
The big question surrounding Chism's fit in this Patriots' receiving room is determining who the odd man, or men, out are when slotting the undrafted rookie into the 53-man picture.
There's the obvious candidates slated to get a spot above him, including Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Kayshon Boutte being the four big locks, with the rest remaining a bit foggy. That leaves Chism competing with Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker to be among the two to three who navigate past the cut.
And while it might be too early to say for certain, it's looking more and more likely that Chism could easily be the first name in that pool to make it past the cut, even navigating past last year's draft selections in Polk and Baker.
He's not only made a statement through his preseason outing vs. the Vikings, but has also made a noticeable impression throughout training camp that's made his presence in this receiving room impossible to overlook. And as an acquisition from head coach Mike Vrabel himself, rather than a name brought in from the old regime, there may naturally be more appeal to bring him onto the roster early in the year than the likes of Polk and Baker, who have remained relatively quiet on their part.
The Patriots may decide to keep Polk and/or Baker into next year, but when stacked up against a name like Chism, who's been immediately eye-catching in camp and preseason, it's hard to give either a nod over the Eastern Washington product. There's a world where Hollins still gets priority over Chism when rosters get slimmed down, but in my mind, Chism might be as close to a roster lock as he can be without being at 100%.
In the end, it seems hard to believe the Patriots would let Chism hit their practice squad for another team to get their hands on them entering Week 1. His explosion against the Vikings may have just certified his status in this receiving room to start the year, and with a few more productive practices and a strong final preseason outing, there might even be a route to being a year-one impact player for the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!