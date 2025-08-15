Dolphins Sign Former Patriots Draft Pick
After a four-year tenure with the New England Patriots spanning from 2019 to the summer of 2022, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste is making his return to the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins announced that they've signed Cajuste to a free agent contract and will join the team for the remainder of training camp.
The 29-year-old tackle was first drafted by the Patriots 101st overall back in 2019 and was oft-injured. His first two seasons were filled with transactions onto IR, before he made his NFL debut the following season for the postseason-bound Patriots.
Cajuste was one of many offensive linemen the Patriots selected in 2019. Along with now-Arizona Cardinal Hjalte Froholdt, both players sputtered out under former head coach Bill Belichick.
"The fact that we ran a lot of no-huddle in college, and to run no-huddle, you've got to be in shape," Cajuste said about how his game will translate to the NFL after being drafted. "You know, there's times where you run 14, 15-play drives at a time, so I feel like just having an opportunity to know that you've got to be in great shape to play offensive line, I feel like that prepared me a lot."
He played in seven games in 2021, including starting in two. He played in just 17% of the team's offensive snaps that season. One year later, Cajuste was thrust into the starting lineup three times and suited up in 10 games. The following May, Cajuste was released by New England.
Since leaving the Patriots, the former West Virginia star has had short stints nearby. He signed with both the New York Jets and Giants, but remained a free agent since being released in September of last year.
During his five-year career with West Virginia, Cajuste became one of the best players to protect quarterback Will Grier. The 2018 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and two-time All-Big 12 player was drafted just one pick after Grier, who would later stop in New England for a brief stint in 2023.
"I didn't find out until after I hung up my call and I saw he got picked up right before me," Cajuste said at the time. "It was a coincidence. I'm happy for him. That's big."
Cajuste isn't the only member of the Dolphins who had a stop in New England prior. Cornerback Jack Jones just recently signed there this offseason, while tight end Pharaoh Brown, offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, cornerback Mile Hilton, punter Jake Bailey and long snapper Joe Cardona are also down in Miami.
The Dolphins, with their new offensive tackle, will face the Patriots twice this season, at home in Week 2 and at Gillette Stadium in Week 18.
