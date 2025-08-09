Patriots Undrafted Rookie WR Shines in Debut
FOXBORO, MA. — Throughout the summer, the chatter surrounding undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III was that he might have a chance to crack the opening roster. In the New England Patriots’ thunderous 48-18 win in Friday’s preseason opener over the Washington Commanders, the Eastern Washington rookie made his mark when it mattered.
Chism grabbed six passes for 50 yards, and tacked on 11 more as a punt returner. The big play of the night — a 12-yard touchdown — late in the third quarter was just the icing on the cake for what was a magical debut performance.
“It was awesome,” Chism said postgame. “Super surreal, you kind of walk out the tunnel with everyone, (it’s) been a blessing being here and I don’t take it for granted. I got to go out there and play, so definitely super awesome and super thankful for the opportunity.”
The touchdown wasn’t all. Later in the half, Chism caught a bubble screen from fellow rookie Ben Wooldridge and barreled his way into the redzone. It could have been his second score of the night, but a good chase down tackle from Washington’s Kain Medrano held him out of the end zone.
Plays like that are ones that will earn the trust of the starting quarterback.
“He’s a baller. He loves coming and asking me questions about routes,” Drake Maye said. “He just loves football. He’s just a football player and you saw that tonight making plays. Glad he got in the end zone and almost should have gotten in the end zone again on the screen. … Just blocking hard, doing all the right things, and I think that’s what we keep preaching in the offensive room.”
On the screen, Chism knew his next move was to get vertical up the field and let the offensive linemen block for him. After a night where the rookie was blocking for his teammates all game, he was able to capitalize on the help from others.
“His play strength stood out to me from the sideline,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “The way that he blocks and his ability to catch the ball in traffic – the ball was basically tipped or bobbled coming out of Ben’s hand – kind of ran through a tackle, ran through contact and then we threw him a screen. So those are all positive things.”
The rookie told reporters his love from getting dirty and making blocks on the outside stems from a mindset learned in high school. If he isn’t making plays without the ball in his hands, he won’t get a chance to have the ball in his hands.
“Playing hard, that’s kind of what I pride myself on, and the little details,” Chism said. “Going out there and doing everything I can to my full abilities. When I got the ball, I got to kind of show that.”
Chism will ideally hope to stack his performance against Washington and carry it into next week’s matinee with the Minnesota Vikings. For now, the slot receiver is just enjoying the moment.
“It’s been such the biggest blessing and the biggest honor to be here and to play in the National Football League,” Chism said. “I’m not taking it for granted. I hope the guys in the locker room aren't either, but we’re the one percent of the one percent, so just taking that – each day an opportunity presents itself, just trying to take advantage of it.”
