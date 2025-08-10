Patriots Got Instant Spark From First-Round Pick
FOXBORO, MA. — He wasn’t on the field for too long, but Will Campbell played just enough to get his feet wet for the first time as a New England Patriot. The first-round pick was slotted in as the team’s starting left tackle, and by the time the final horn blew on the Patriots 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders, Campbell was onto the next day.
“Stuff to learn from, stuff to clean up, good to get out there, for the first game, you know, feel it out,” Campbell said postgame. “You know, just continue to stack.
“We came out here and tried to put our best foot forward, and everybody was ready to play today."
It was a fairly productive start to Campbell’s NFL career. On the first true offensive drive of the game (after rookie TreVeyon Henderson took the opening kickoff to the house), the Patriots utilized a lot of outside zone runs and toss sweeps to the left side of the line. Campbell’s extra leg drive and demeanor was evident throughout, even though the Patriots fumbled the ball to end the drive.
“I think the play demeanor showed,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think there was a game, maybe a pass-rush game, that looked like to me, and those are some things that we'll continue to work hard on. We were able to pick 'em up in the practice. They ran a few of 'em over there against us in practice. We just have to be able to carry that execution into the game. I certainly did see their play demeanor kind of stand out. I think that's a good place to start, is with that. Being downfield, finishing through the whistle and everything, we embrace that here.”
Finishing downfield was the mantra and the LSU rookie put that mantra to work one possession later. The drives began with a crack toss off the left side, and Campbell finished his block with authority. He threw Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to the turf and piledrived him straight down.
When Drake Maye couldn’t find a receiver once the Patriots got into the red zone, he scrambled to his left and found a wide-open hole, en route to the end zone. Most of that open field was created by Campbell.
“You see the guys up front. (the) first offensive line group, wasn't even me, I was tossing it, handing it off, watching them set the tone early up front,” Maye said. “That kind of gets me excited, gets me pumped up. You see guys talking trash till the whistle. That's what you want around the locker room. You want those guys. It's easy for me to get excited playing with guys like that beside me.”
Campbell’s night was over following the conclusion of the first quarter. In his stead, young tackles — Demontrey Jacobs and Marcus Bryant — got snaps on the offensive line. Despite the shortened game exposure, the atmosphere for Campbell was off the charts.
Might not have matched up to a primetime game in Death Valley on a Saturday night, but it was good enough.
"Yeah, it was awesome, being able to get out there, compete with those other guys, and play in the stadium,” Campbell said. “Super cool to get out there and experience the environment."
