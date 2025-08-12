Patriots Rookie WR Becoming a QB-Friendly Target
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Efton Chism III has been among the most-watched players on the Pats roster throughout training camp.
Following a standout showing during offseason workouts, Chism has captured the collective sharp eye of Patriots Nation with his versatile playing style and persistent work ethic. He is also rapidly earning the respect and trust of his quarterbacks: Drake Maye, Ben Wooldridge and especially reserve Joshua Dobbs, with whom he has most often worked.
“He’s a quarterback-friendly target,” Dobbs told reporters following Monday’s practice. “He fits really well within the scheme and offense, especially in the red zone or on third down. [Chism] does a great job in the routes that he has of being fast when he needs to, but also being strategic when he needs to … He deserves all the love he’s getting.”
Dobbs is singing Chism’s praises for good reason. Not only is he endearing himself to New England, he is also supported by quite the resume. The undrafted rookie free agent earned All-Big Sky First Team honors in 2024, after finishing the year with an Eastern Washington school record 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ranked first in the nation by averaging 10 receptions per game. The Kirkland, WA native finished his collegiate career with 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Through 14 camp practices, Chism has frequently been heralded as one of the team’s hardest workers and most productive offensive weapons. In fact, he was one of New England’s standout performers during their 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in last Friday’s preseason opener. Chism caught six passes for 50 yards and a third-quarter touchdown catch from Wooldridge.
Accordingly, nearly every Patriots’ 53-man roster projection has included Chism within their receivers depth chart. Not only does he possess the agility to fluidly change direction, but he also is sure-handed and surprisingly strong at the catch point. In addition to his prowess as a pass catcher, the 5’10” 195-pound receiver is also adept in the game’s third phase — having served as a punt returner, while averaging 21 yards-per-kickoff-return for the Eastern Washington Eagles’ special teams unit.
Yet, while Chism continues to be heralded as a prototypical slot receiver in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, Dobbs remains convinced that the receiver’s true claim to success is his attention to detail.
“He’s growing each day, but I also think he understands that it's just one day at a time,” Dobbs said. “I would say his attention to detail is probably what has allowed him to take advantage of his opportunities. He's playing the mental game before practice and before the game, so that he's prepared when he steps on the field.”
