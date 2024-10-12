Former Patriots QB Predicts Drake Maye's Debut Performance
Drake Maye will get the first start of his young NFL career tomorrow for the New England Patriots. Going up against a strong Houston Texans' team and defense will be a very tough first test.
There are mixed feelings on what to expect from Maye in his starting debut. Some believe he will have a rough outing, while others are expecting big things from the youngster.
Now, a former Patriots' quarterback has spoken out with what he thinks fans should expect from the rookie.
Brian Hoyer thinks that Maye will produce a little bit of both ends of the expectation spectrum for New England this week. He expects to see some rough moments, but also expects Maye's elite talent to shine through at times as well.
"There will be some growing pains... but I think you also are going to see Drake with his athleticism make some plays," Hoyer said.
No one should be expecting a dominant performance from Maye. If he is able to reach that level of play, it would be great, but he's a rookie making his first start against a very good football team.
All that the Patriots should be hoping to see is a solid all-around performance. There will be some mistakes, but he also needs to show the talent that made him the No. 3 overall pick.
At the very least, the offense needs to be able to move the football through the air. Jacoby Brissett was benched due to the passing game being practically irrelevant.
Maye has big-time arm talent. He can throw the deep ball, make all NFL throws, and has great football IQ. He also has the athleticism to get outside the pocket and make plays with his legs. Most elite NFL quarterbacks are able to extend plays by getting outside the pocket, which is something Maye can do.
For the first time since Week 2, excitement is swirling around New England. Maye has brought the team back to life.
Hopefully, he will be able to excite the fan base even more with a big-time Week 6 performance. However, it's important to know that patience will be needed with a young quarterback.
