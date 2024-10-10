Drake Maye Shows Instant Leadership as Patriots Starter
The New England Patriots will have a new-look offense heading into their Week 6 game against the Houston Texans. Drake Maye has taken over as the team's starting quarterback.
After five weeks of subpar offensive production with Jacoby Brissett leading the way, the Patriots decided that they had to make a move. It's likely earlier than they would prefer to put him on the field, but it was a move that was needed and also gives the young signal caller more development opportunities.
Shortly before his first career start, Maye is already showing impressive leadership skills.
Mark Daniels of MassLive has shared that Maye approached Brissett about how the veteran quarterback is doing after being benched. He was clearly concerned about his teammate.
Brissett spoke out about the interraction and is clearly supportive of the young quarterback.
“Drake asked how I’m doing. I’m like, ‘Man, if you’re worried about me, you’re worried about the wrong thing,'" Brissett said.
In addition, Brissett also showed excellent leadership skills. He boldly stated that he fully supports Maye.
Sometimes, these changes can get ugly. A lot of players don't take demotions well and a lot of people who replace other players aren't as compassionate.
Both of these players have proven that they are team players and care more about the team than self.
With that being said, it will be interesting to see how the offense looks this weekend. Maye has a much better arm than Brissett, which could open up the passing game. However, it's his first start against a very good football team.
Hopefully, the team around him can support the rookie quarterback. The offensive line needs to play better than it has so far this year and his receivers need to step up for him. If they can do that, he should have a successful debut.
Thankfully, this situation has gone as smoothly as could have been hoped. Maye and Brissett are clearly on good terms, which will be important to the rookie's development as well.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!